Boy helps man carjack driver in north St. Louis Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after they said a boy and a man carjacked a driver Thursday morning after the driver agree to give them a ride.

Police said the victim called police at around 5:15 a.m. to report a carjacking. He told officers he was in the 8800 block of North Broadway at around 4:20 a.m. when a man in his late 20s and a boy between the ages of 12 and 14 asked for a ride.

The driver said he drove them from North Broadway to the intersection of Goodfellow and North Crest when one of the suspects pulled out a gun. They forced him from his 2007 Ford Focus and drove off in his car.

The victim ran off and called police. He was not injured in the incident.

This is the second time this month that a child has been involved in a carjacking. Last Wednesday, police said an 11-year-old boy pistol-whipped a man while helping his mom carjack a man.

The 48-year-old victim told police the woman and her son approached him while he was pumping gas into his 2017 Nissan Rogue near Grand Avenue and Osceola Street. The woman told the victim she needed a ride for her and her son to her mother's house in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard.

The victim agreed, and when they arrived at the destination, the victim told police the woman grabbed his keys from the ignition and the 11-year-old began striking him in the head with a revolver.

The victim told police the woman then dragged him out of his car, got into the driver's seat and fled westbound along Page Boulevard.