11-year-old boy helps his mom carjack man in St. Louis, police say

A woman and her son carjacked a man after he agreed to give them a ride

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after police said an 11-year-old boy helped his mom carjack a man Tuesday night.

At around 9:40 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4200 block of Page Boulevard for a report of a hold up. A 48-year-old man told officers he agreed to give a woman and her son a ride.

Shortly after arriving in the 4200 block of Page, the woman grabbed the keys from the ignition and her son hit the man multiple times in the head with a gun, according to a police report.

The woman took the man’s 2017 Nissan Rogue and drove away from the area. Police said the victim was treated at the scene.

No other information about the incident has been released.

