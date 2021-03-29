Boy struck by car in hit-and-run in south St. Louis

Police officers treated the boy at the scene until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. His vitals were stable

ST. LOUIS — A young boy suffered minor injuries when he was hit by a car that then fled the scene Sunday night.

Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Officers received a call for a hit-and-run crash and arrived to find a 4-year-old boy with a cut to his head. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the boy was playing between two vehicles and suddenly ran into the street, where he was hit by a white SUV.

Police officers treated the boy at the scene until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. Police did not have an update on the boy’s condition but said his vitals were stable.

No other information about the incident was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.