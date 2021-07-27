Boy Scout camp chaperone accused of hiding cameras in shower room, police looking to identify victims

Deputies said they have not been able to identify three of the victims and are asking any potential victims to call them

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man who traveled with a St. Louis County Boy Scout troop as a chaperone this summer is now facing 15 criminal charges after police said he hid cameras in the shower area of the facility.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said David Nelson, a 39-year-old man from Redmond, Washington, was charged with six counts of promoting child pornography and nine counts of invasion of privacy Tuesday, less than a month after the alleged incident.

Police said Nelson traveled to the S Bar F Scout Ranch with a troop from St. Louis County. He was serving as a chaperone starting on July 18 at Camp Gamble.

On July 23, cameras were found in the shower area of the camp. During its investigation, St. Francois County sheriff's deputies identified Nelson as the primary suspect and arrested him. He was charged on Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies say they have not been able to identify boys victimized in the incident.

"Any persons who attended or had children attend Camp Gamble at the S Bar F Ranch between Sunday, July 18, 2021, and Friday, July 23, 2021, and believe that they may be a victim are encouraged to contact Sgt. Greg Adams at 573-756-3252 Ext 213 or Lt. Matt Wampler at 573-756-3252 Ext 209," a press release from the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff's department went on to say the following Greater St. Louis Area Council Troops were identified as having campers present during the above frame: