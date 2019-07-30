ST. LOUIS — A boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot while riding his bike in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of California Avenue and Winnebago Street at around 4:05. A spokesman for the St. Louis Fire Department said the boy was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

His age was not released, but the fire department spokesperson said he was a minor.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.