14-year-old boy shot in foot by people he knew near Saint Louis University

The boy said two acquaintances shot at him from a white SUV Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot by acquaintances while walking near Saint Louis University Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at around 3 p.m. after the boy arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police he had been walking near the address of 30 S. Grand Boulevard, between Forest Park and Laclede avenues, when two people he knew drove by in a white SUV and shot at him.

He walked nearly a mile to the hospital after he realized he'd been shot, police said.

An investigation is underway.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.