Boy killed inside truck during accidental shooting in Berkeley

​Police said the shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on Larry Lane.

BERKELEY, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting in Berkeley, Missouri, Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened inside a truck on Larry Lane at about 10 a.m. Police said they were still trying to determine who fired the shot.

Police vehicles from the St. Louis County Police Department and Berkeley Police Department blocked off the parking lot of the Mint Townhomes for the investigation.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell provided an update near the scene of the shooting Monday afternoon. He said investigators believe the shooting was accidental, and said the family was nearby when it happened.

No other information about the shooting or the victim was provided.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.