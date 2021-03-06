11-year-old boy shot in St. Louis

The boy suffered a non-life threatening injury

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a young boy was shot in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1:47 a.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Selber Court in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Th 11-year-old boy was answering the door when he was shot, St. Louis police told 5 On Your Side at the scene.

The boy suffered a non-life threatening injury and is expected to be OK.

No other information about the shooting has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

This is the 39th child to be shot in the City of St. Louis this year.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html