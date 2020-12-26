2-year-old boy, 25-year-old woman shot while sitting in car on Christmas Eve

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were shot while they sat in a car in north St. Louis on Christmas Eve.
Police were called after the woman and boy arrived at the hospital with a 27-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. While investigating, police discovered that the victims were sitting in a car on the 3500 block of Lambdin Avenue at around 11:25 Thursday night when someone fired shots into the car.
The boy was shot in the foot and the woman was shot in the knee. The 27-year-old man had cuts from broken glass. The other two boys were not physically hurt.
Police did not have a suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.