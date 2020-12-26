2-year-old boy, 25-year-old woman shot while sitting in car on Christmas Eve

The boy was shot in the foot and the woman was shot in the knee. Three other people were in the car, but they were not hit by gunfire

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were shot while they sat in a car in north St. Louis on Christmas Eve.

Police were called after the woman and boy arrived at the hospital with a 27-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. While investigating, police discovered that the victims were sitting in a car on the 3500 block of Lambdin Avenue at around 11:25 Thursday night when someone fired shots into the car.

The boy was shot in the foot and the woman was shot in the knee. The 27-year-old man had cuts from broken glass. The other two boys were not physically hurt.