Man dies after police respond to shooting at north St. Louis gas station

A man with several gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after he was shot early Friday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the BP gas station on the 200 block of East Grand Boulevard in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

A man with several gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

It was unclear whether the man was shot at the station or drove there after being shot.

Police were at the gas station Friday morning investigating a car with bullet holes, and several evidence markers were placed across the parking lot.

There have been two other shootings at the gas station in the past month. On July 26, a 30-year-old man was shot at the gas station and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. A second victim, a 26-year-old man, later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The prior weekend, a woman was shot in the back lot after a car drove by and fired shots into a crowd.

This is the city's 160th homicide this year, a more than 28% increase from the 115 homicides reported at this time last year.