17-year-old girl injured after argument over lighter escalates into shooting

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after an argument over a lighter escalated into a shooting in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
Police officers responded at 12:22 p.m. to the area of North Jefferson and Cass. Five victims told police they were at the BP gas station on North Florissant about a mile away when a man shot toward their vehicle.
They said the they were on the gas station parking lot when one of them – a 26-year-old man – got into an argument with the gunman over a lighter. They said the gunman initially got in his car and drove off, but said he reappeared moments later and fired shots towards the gas station.
A 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her hand.
The investigation is ongoing.