17-year-old girl injured after argument over lighter escalates into shooting

Police officers responded at 12:22 p.m. to the area of North Jefferson and Cass. Five victims told police they were at the BP gas station on North Florissant about a mile away when a man shot toward their vehicle.

They said the they were on the gas station parking lot when one of them – a 26-year-old man – got into an argument with the gunman over a lighter. They said the gunman initially got in his car and drove off, but said he reappeared moments later and fired shots towards the gas station.