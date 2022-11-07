Burglars strike 2 St. Peters cell phone stores early Monday morning

Windows were smashed and several phones were stolen at the Verizon Wireless and AT&T stores on Veteran's Memorial Parkway.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two cell phone stores – located less than a half-mile apart – were hit by burglars early Monday morning in St. Peters.

Police said the first break-in occurred at about 2:30 a.m. at the AT&T store located at 3899 Veteran's Memorial Parkway. During the burglary, thieves smashed the front glass and got way with numerous phones.

Shortly after, the Verizon Wireless at 3971 Veteran's Memorial Parkway was broken into. Police said the front window was smashed and several phones were taken.

Police said both burglaries took about 30 seconds from start to finish, and they believe three or four suspects were involved.

Investigation into the break-ins was ongoing as of Monday morning.