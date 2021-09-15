Brentwood massage therapist convicted of 2019 sodomy

The victim was at the spa to receive a massage and did not consent to the sexual contact

BRENTWOOD, Missouri — A Brentwood masseuse has been convicted of sodomy in an incident that occurred in 2019.

A jury convicted Jinan Hu, 55, of second-degree sodomy on Wednesday for making unwanted sexual contact with a victim at Happy Feet Spa in Brentwood on Feb. 20, 2019. The victim was at the spa to receive a massage from Hu, and did not consent to the contact.

The victim, her wife, the Brentwood police officer who investigated the incident, a forensic scientist at the St. Louis County Crime Laboratory and the spa owner testified in the case.

“The jury recognized that a professional massage is not meant for sexual gratification,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. “This victim should be applauded for her strength and in her courage in going through the difficult criminal justice process to make sure that such behavior is not tolerated.”

Hu must register as a sex offender in Missouri. The sentencing range for a Class D Felony in the state is from one day to one year in jail, up to seven years in prison and probation is an option.

Sentencing in the case was set for Oct. 22.