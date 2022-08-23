Man bit officer, tried to punch others at Brentwood Dierbergs while resisting arrest, charges say

Police said Julius Butler had been asked to leave the store after acting aggressively toward female customers.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted two officers at a Brentwood Dierbergs and bit one of them while they were trying to arrest him.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it had charged 30-year-old Julius Butler of St. Louis with two counts of third-degree assault and one count each of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

According to an investigation by the Brentwood Police Department, on Aug. 19 Butler was acting aggressively toward female customers at the Dierbergs located at 8450 Eager Road. A security officer told him to leave, but Butler refused and shoved the officer. Brentwood officers arrived and met with Butler, who refused to cooperate and was placed under arrest, police said.

While they were trying to handcuff him, police said Butler balled up his fists and swung at them. When two more officers arrived to help, Butler again swung at officers and tried to run.

Police said Butler ran into one of the arriving officers, causing them both to fall to the ground, and bit the second officer's forearm, breaking the skin. The officer's arm was treated at a local hospital. Butler also struck the officer he knocked down, causing a laceration to the officer's right eye and right hand, police said.