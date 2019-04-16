ST. LOUIS — A Bridgeton, Missouri, man will spend at least the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony child pornography charge.

A press release from U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen's office said 34-year-old Matthew Gregory pleaded guilty to one count of possession and accessing with the intent to view child pornography.

Charging documents said Gregory bought a cell phone and used it to view more than 600 images of child pornography on a chat website where the images were exchanged.

The minimum sentence for Gregory 10 years in prison, but he could face up to 20 years. He could also face a $250,000 fine.