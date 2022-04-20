Bridgeton man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 carjacking in St. Louis

His sentencing was set for April 20, 2022.

ST. LOUIS — A Bridgeton, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges in connection with a deadly 2019 carjacking in St. Louis and threatening witnesses who may have seen the crime.

In July of 2020, Anthony Jones was charged with carjacking resulting in death, witness tampering, and multiple other crimes in connection with a carjacking that left Jessica Vinson dead. On Monday, his guilty plea was accepted by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Missouri, Vinson was found dead from a gunshot wound near the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue in the city's Visitation Park Neighborhood. During the investigation, police discovered Vinson's home on Maffitt Avenue had been burglarized and her 2015 Dodge Charger was missing.

Police said they spotted the car a few days later, but Jones sped away and eventually crashed. A woman inside the car was able to get away, but police caught up with Jones and arrested him.

Police said they found a pistol when they arrested him, and an investigation found threatening messages he made to multiple people if they said anything about the shooting of Vinson.

His sentencing was set for April 20, 2022.