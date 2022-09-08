Fires reported at 2 Bridgeton parks, arson suspected

Monday afternoon, two fires were reported at two different Bridgeton parks and police said the circumstances are suspicious.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Bridgeton police are on the search for a potential arsonist, and the suspect could be targeting city parks.

Tuesday morning, a 5 On Your Side crew documented damage and debris still surrounding the restroom that was set on fire at Matthews Park on Monday.

We spoke with the Bridgeton Parks superintendent while he was surveying damage at the park. He said he’s surprised by how extensive the damage is, considering the restroom is made of concrete. It's severely burned.

The roof of the restroom is burned, panels from the roof have fallen, the door is scorched and debris is in the grass surrounding the restroom.

Yellow tape is up blocking off the restroom.

The Bridgeton Police Department took a photo while on scene Monday and shared it to Facebook.

Just after 2 p.m., a concerned neighbor called in the fire.

When police and firefighters arrived, the bathroom was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames, but not before there was serious damage to the structure.

About two hours later, around 4:30 p.m., crews were called to Hellebusch Park, where a gazebo by the lake at the park was on fire.

Crews were able to put out that fire as well.

The investigation into these fires is still early, but officers said it seems like the fires were set intentionally.