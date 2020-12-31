Brothers sought in kidnapping, shooting of missing man in East St. Louis

Doorbell camera footage showed the victim being shot in the head as he tried to run away. He hasn't been seen since

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police are looking for two brothers who they allege kidnapped and shot a man in August.

The East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police are seeking Kendrick "Phat" Frazier, 34, and Kenwyn "Killa" Frazier, 36. The two are charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of 36-year-old Kein Eastman on Aug. 13.

East St. Louis police said Eastman was kidnapped from a home in the 1700 block of N. 43rd Street. Kenwyn Frazier believed Eastman had stolen his dental grill and took him at gunpoint to an apartment on the 1200 block of Kansas Avenue, police said. Eastman had been at the apartment earlier that day but denied stealing the grill.

Doorbell camera footage showed Kendrick Frazier leading Eastman outside about 90 minutes later, police said. The footage showed Eastman being shot in the head as he ran away. He has not been seen since, ISP said.

The SUV used to kidnap Eastman was later found burned.

After an investigation by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group, prosecutors issued no bond arrest warrants for the brothers on Dec. 21. As of Thursday morning, they were not in custody.

A third person was charged with obstruction of justice. ISP confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the investigation revealed Jasmine Crawford, of Kentucky, was in the apartment at the time of the shooting. She's accused of covering the Ring camera after the brothers left. She was arrested earlier this month in Indiana, ISP said.