ROCKBRIDGE, Ill. — Two brothers were stabbed to death Sunday night in Greene County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police responded to 585 State Road in Rockbridge at 10:38 p.m. Investigators found two men stabbed. They’ve been identified as Ronald Plummer, 55, and Billy Plummer, 54. State police confirmed they are brothers from Rockbridge.

A suspect was identified and taken into custody, police confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they aren’t releasing any further details at this time.

