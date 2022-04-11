Bullet fired into Washington University students' off-campus apartment

ST. LOUIS — Two Washington University students had the back door of their off-campus apartment damaged by a stray bullet early Monday morning.
According to a security memo sent to students, occurred at around 12:50 a.m. at an apartment on Pershing Avenue.
Campus police said the incident started when a man not related to the school spotted two men looking into his car with flashlights on the 6100 block of Waterman Avenue. When the man yelled at the suspects looking into cars, they pulled out guns and started shooting. The man then pulled out his own gun and fired one shot, which sent the suspects running to their own vehicle to flee.
The man told police that the suspects continued to fire their guns as they drove down an alley to escape. One of the shots went through the screen and glass door of an apartment where two Washington University students were living.
No one was injured in the incident.
Washington University police are assisting the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in the investigation.
In its security memo, the Washington University Police Department provided the following precautions for students in the area:
- Report suspicious persons or activity immediately to Police at 9-1-1 or WUPD at 314-935-5555.
- If you hear a vehicle alarm, contact Police immediately.
- If you see someone attempting to steal your vehicle, do not confront them.
- Do not leave expensive property such as laptops, CD’s, purses, radar detectors, cellular telephones and portable stereos in plain view in your vehicle. Lock them in your trunk or take them with you.
- Lock your vehicle.
- Park in a well-lit area or as close to a light as possible.
- Consider using Metro’s public transportation system or using the WashU Campus Shuttle system if appropriate. For more information visit the Transportation Options page at transportation.wustl.edu.
- Download the WashUSafe App.