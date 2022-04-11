Bullet fired into Washington University students' off-campus apartment

Washington University police are assisting the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in the investigation.

ST. LOUIS — Two Washington University students had the back door of their off-campus apartment damaged by a stray bullet early Monday morning.

According to a security memo sent to students, occurred at around 12:50 a.m. at an apartment on Pershing Avenue.

Campus police said the incident started when a man not related to the school spotted two men looking into his car with flashlights on the 6100 block of Waterman Avenue. When the man yelled at the suspects looking into cars, they pulled out guns and started shooting. The man then pulled out his own gun and fired one shot, which sent the suspects running to their own vehicle to flee.

The man told police that the suspects continued to fire their guns as they drove down an alley to escape. One of the shots went through the screen and glass door of an apartment where two Washington University students were living.

No one was injured in the incident.

Washington University police are assisting the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in the investigation.

In its security memo, the Washington University Police Department provided the following precautions for students in the area: