FENTON, Mo. — Employees and diners were lucky to make it out of a Fenton bar and grill unscathed Tuesday night after the front door of the business was shot out.

Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire in a parking lot, as nearby businesses and restaurants were packed with people Tuesday night.

"All of a sudden all we heard was glass shatter, we went to the door to investigate when we got there, the gentlemen were running back in saying someone's shooting at her, someone's shooting at her, get this [license] plate," said Vickie Borgetti of Borgetti's Bar and Grill.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. off Old Highway 141 in Fenton. Police say a man and woman were inside a van when the shooter started firing.

RELATED: Woman shot outside Fenton restaurant

"The passengers in that vehicle continued to shoot in the direction of that van struck it, we believe at least three times, one of those bullets went through the door and struck the woman, who was driving the van, in the left thigh," said Jefferson County Sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell.

Several of the bullets hit the side of a vacant business, one of them startled customers at Borgetti's Bar and Grill.

"So it shattered this door, and it comes through and hit this right here. So if it had been off just a little bit, it would've went right through the bar," said Borgetti.

Vickie Borgatti and her husband Joe have owned this bar for nearly 10 years. They were open for business Wednesday, while the business next door remained closed following the chaos.

"The young girls were scared because it's never happened in our neighborhood before so it was startling to them that this was so close to home," said Borgetti.

But she's just thankful it wasn't worse.

"Someone was looking out for us for sure," she said. "We are very grateful and very fortunate that it wasn't worse."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said the shooter left the scene in a white SUV. They are working with the St. Louis County Police Department to track down that vehicle.

Meanwhile, deputies believe the gunman was targeting the person in the van, and the shooting was not random.

The victim was shot in the hip and is expected to survive.

More local news:

RELATED: Wellston Food Market raided by federal, state investigators, multiple arrests made

RELATED: St. Louis auto shop expects sales to rev up for winter weather

RELATED: Boy reunites with team that saved his life after stabbing at homecoming parade in Waterloo