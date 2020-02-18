EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The front door of the East St. Louis City Hall was shattered by bullets this week, and it was captured on surveillance video.

East St. Louis police said two men got into an argument in the parking lot of the gas station across the street from city hall when one of them pulled out a gun. The other drove off.

The gunman fired shots toward the car, but some of the bullets hit the city hall building.

Police said nearby witnesses helped them identify the shooter and officers quickly arrested him. The gunman has not yet been charged.

No one was injured in the shooting.

