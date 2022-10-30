St. Louis man arrested Sunday for burglarizing businesses on Watson Road

Shrewsbury police said the man broke windows at the McDonald's and H&R Block on Watson Road, but nothing was stolen.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested early Sunday morning for burglarizing two businesses on Watson Road.

According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 7200 block of Watson Road from a man who said he had a severe cut on his leg.

When police arrived at the scene, they didn't immediately find the man but did discover the McDonald's and H&R Block within Mackenzie Pointe Plaza had broken windows. They found the injured man shortly after, and he was arrested on two counts of burglary after investigation, according to a department news release.

The identity of the man was not released as of Sunday afternoon, but police described the man as being 38 years old. He was later released to a local hospital for medical treatment pending warrant application.

Anyone who witnessed the burglaries was asked to contact the Shrewsbury Police Department at 314-647-5656 with information.