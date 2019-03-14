ST. LOUIS — Two burglars made off with about $1,000 of office equipment after breaking into a building on the property of the historic Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion.

A release from Chatillon-DeMenil said the two suspects broke into the carriage house on the property by breaking out two windows. When they got inside, they took a large computer monitor and some other equipment before getting away.

The release said the suspects did not try to get into the mansion, which houses Victorian-era artifacts. It was built in the 1860s and is right down the street from the Lemp Mansion.

