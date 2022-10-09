GreenLight Dispensary in Ferguson broken into Saturday morning

The owners of GreenLight Dispensary told 5 On Your Side at the scene that the thieves did not make it beyond the lobby of the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

FERGUSON, Mo. — A cannabis dispensary in Ferguson was broken into early Saturday morning.

GreenLight Medical Marijuana Dispensary, located at 517 South Florissant Road, was burglarized shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Ferguson police confirmed.

People on the scene were sweeping up glass from the broken front door of the dispensary after the burglary.

The owners of GreenLight Dispensary told 5 On Your Side at the scene that the thieves did not make it beyond the lobby of the building.

The owners also said no product or money was stolen. Display packets of marijuana containing paper, and T-shirts with GreenLight's logo on them were found in the parking lot of the building.

Police did not confirm if any suspects had been taken into custody.

A string of burglaries has been reported over the last several weeks at several dispensaries across the St. Louis area. In the last week of August, at least four burglaries were reported at dispensaries in Hazelwood, St. Louis and Festus.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the story as information is confirmed.