Thieves break into Fenton gun store, steal firearm accessories

FENTON, Mo. — Two men allegedly broke into and burglarized a gun store Sunday morning in Fenton.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the call for the burglary came in just before 5 a.m. Sunday at Modern Weapon Systems, located at 300 Biltmore Drive in Fenton.

Officers responded to the scene about 5 minutes after the alarm went off, Bissell said. Early investigation showed that two men allegedly broke a glass door or window to get into the store.

Once the suspects were inside the store, they stole firearm accessories and fled the scene moments before officers arrived on scene, Bissell said.

The suspects were unable to steal any firearms because the gun store keeps the weapons secure after business hours, Bissell said.

This is an active investigation, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning, Bissell said.