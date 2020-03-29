ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a burned body was found inside a box trailer in south St. Louis County Saturday evening.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from its South County Precinct responded to the 200 block of Avenue H at about 7:45 p.m.

Near the train tracks, they found a box trailer that had been burned with a body inside.

The body was severely burned. Police have not released the person's identity or said how they may have died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477)

