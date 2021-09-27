St. Louis County commander detached from high-profile unit following I-Team investigation

Lt. Arrethie Williams has been detached from the Community Engagement Unit during an investigation into allegations of assault, stalking, and harassment

CLAYTON, Mo. — A high-ranking St. Louis County police commander has been detached from the department’s Community Engagement Unit following an I-Team investigation into allegations that she has assaulted, stalked, and harassed her ex-boyfriend, a former police officer, and several others.

The I-Team reported the allegations against Lt. Arrethie Williams Sept. 2, noting how the department spent about $2,000 to send her to a national police conference in New Orleans while she was the subject of an internal investigation.

About two weeks after the story aired, the I-Team learned Williams was detached from the Community Engagement Unit and assigned to the Personnel Services Unit – a more administrative role.

In a statement, department spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus wrote: “The internal investigation is ongoing and not yet complete…Lt. Williams is currently detached from the Bureau of Community Engagement until this investigation is complete.”

The Ethical Society of Police also called on St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to launch an independent investigation into Williams’ actions. Bell’s spokesman said he had no comment on the matter.

Williams’ attorney, Melissa Featherston LeCour, did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday, but did appear with Williams during a court hearing Monday about whether to grant a full order of protection to Williams’ ex-boyfriend, Mike English. English is a former University City police officer.

All of the parties appeared via cameras as the proceeding was held online in a Zoom chat.

Featherston LeCour told Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons her client has filed for an order of protection against English, alleging he has abused her, and asked the judge to combine the hearings in St. Charles County. Featherston LeCour told the judge she doesn’t want to have to present two hours-worth of evidence and videos against English at two different hearings.

Williams applied for an order of protection against English in St. Charles County in June – just days after the police department received a complaint about Williams’ conduct toward English.

The judge did not grant her request and continued the hearing in St. Louis County until Oct. 18 to give English enough time to retain an attorney.

English also asked if he could bring witnesses to that hearing to testify on his behalf about the assaults and harassment they’ve seen, and the judge told him he could do so and should discuss that with his attorney.

English told the I-Team the anonymous text messages he believes Williams is sending him and his girlfriend, a St. Louis police officer, have not stopped. At least one other woman, Nae Cooper, who said she considers English her mentor, also continues to get text messages, he said.

“I still get text messages all the time, almost on a daily basis,” English said. “So she's still cyberstalking me and bullying me and harassing me.”

He also said he believes the police department needs to do more than detach Williams from the Community Engagement Unit during the investigation.