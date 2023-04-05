21-year-old man found dead in Cahokia Heights, Major Case Squad investigating

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Ralen T. Liverpool of Fairview Heights, Illinois.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — A 21-year-old man was found dead in Cahokia Heights Tuesday night and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate.

At around 11:22 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North 73rd Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a car parked on Glenwood Avenue with a window that was hit by gunfire.

Police found a man inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Ralen T. Liverpool of Fairview Heights, Illinois.

The Cahokia Heights Police Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad to help with the investigation. The Major Case Squad said multiple investigators are working on this case.