Man charged in fatal East St. Louis shooting

Police said Darron L. Chairs Jr. shot and killed Domonick White on Aug. 3, 2019 at the Samuel Gompers Housing complex

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A Cahokia man has been charged in a fatal shooting from last year.

On Friday, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric charged 30-year-old Darron L. Chairs Jr. with first-degree murder.

Police said Chairs shot and killed Domonick White on Aug. 3, 2019 at the Samuel Gompers Housing complex, located at 450 North 6th Street in East Saint Louis.

Chairs is being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.