x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

Man charged in fatal East St. Louis shooting

Police said Darron L. Chairs Jr. shot and killed Domonick White on Aug. 3, 2019 at the Samuel Gompers Housing complex
Credit: Illinois State Police
Darron L. Chairs Jr.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A Cahokia man has been charged in a fatal shooting from last year.

On Friday, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric charged 30-year-old Darron L. Chairs Jr. with first-degree murder.

Police said Chairs shot and killed Domonick White on Aug. 3, 2019 at the Samuel Gompers Housing complex, located at 450 North 6th Street in East Saint Louis.

Chairs is being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The shooting was investigated by the East Saint Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation– Zone 6.

RELATED: Man found dead outside public housing complex in East St. Louis

Related Articles