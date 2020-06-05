Cahokia man charged with sexual abuse of teen family member

James Loveless is accused of groping a 15-year-old girl on May 3

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Cahokia man is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old family member.

James R. Loveless, 33, is facing three charges: two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of committing a subsequent offense after a previous domestic battery conviction.

According to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office, Loveless is alleged to have groped the girl on May 3. His relation to the girl has not been released.

Loveless had previously been convicted in 2017 of second-degree domestic assault in Franklin County, Missouri. He is held at the St. Clair County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 4 felony carrying an incarceration sentence of one to three years in Illinois.