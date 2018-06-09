CAHOKIA, Ill. — A Metro-East woman is struggling to move forward with her life after someone totaled her car.

Angel Jenkins said when she left her home for a quick trip last Sunday everything was normal. But when she got back, she found her car wrecked in her driveway.

“It’s not drivable at all," Angel Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the wreck left her future in doubt and worried how she'll get to work and how she'll make a living.

"I don't know what to think. I never thought this would actually happen because I always park my car here," she said. "I was very lucky I wasn't in the car when it happened because if I was it could've been worse, I would have been in the hospital probably."

For years, Jenkins said she has saved money to be able to pay her way through college. She wanted to help people by going to EMT school or Cosmetology school, but now her future is on hold.

"It hurts me, honestly, because I was looking forward to what I dreamt of my whole life and now I have to put hold my future because of the whole accident," Jenkins said.

Instead of saving up for school, she now has to use her savings to pay for a new car. Jenkins said it breaks her heart to know her life has taken an unexpected turn.

"I want to cry but I know I shouldn't cry but its just a car but at the same time I had to start a full-time job and this had to happen."

Jenkins said shortly after the wreck she found several pieces of debris outside her home. She said the biggest piece she found was a broken headlight from the other driver's car.

5 On Your Side reached out to police to get some details about the person responsible. We are still waiting for a comment.

© 2018 KSDK