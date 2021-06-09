'This is detrimental to my career. I’m right at my house. I’d love to just go home, sir.'

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — “I’m a Cleveland Browns coach. This is detrimental to my career.”

Those are the words from Cleveland Browns chief of Staff Callie Brownson during a traffic stop in Brunswick last month in which an officer expressed concern that she was driving under the influence.

An incident report shows Brownson’s vehicle was stopped shortly before 1 a.m. on May 27 when an officer reported seeing her vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed.” Body camera footage obtained by 3News on Wednesday morning shows what happened during the traffic stop.

When asked how much she had to drink, Brownson told the officer she had two glasses of wine at Royal Park Fine Wine in Strongsville.

“A couple things concern me,” the officer said. “First of all, your driving. You’re going 55 in a 35 mph zone. Your eyes are bloodshot and watery. Your speech is slurred. It’s apparent to me that you’ve been consuming alcoholic beverages.”

When asked to exit the vehicle to undergo field sobriety testing, Brownson initiated the following conversation:

Brownson: “Can I explain to you why that concerns me? I’m a Cleveland Browns coach. This is detrimental to my career. I’m right at my house. I’d love to just go home, sir.”

Officer: “I understand that, but like I’ve expressed to you before, I have serious concerns about your ability to operate a motor vehicle safely. You’ve been operating a vehicle after consuming alcoholic beverages. I already explained to you my observations that concern me.”

Brownson: “I’m going to lose my job.”

Officer: “I have no bearing on your employment. I have to do my job, though. OK. I take it your job is important to you. My job is important to me, too. I have to do my job. I believe you to be impaired. I can’t let you drive out of here no matter how close to home you are.”

Brownson: “I can walk home.”

Officer: “I understand that. OK. I have to do my job as well.”

At this point in the video, Brownson exits the vehicle and begins a field sobriety test at the officer’s request.

“Brownson was arrested after showing impairment on the standardized field sobriety tests and transported to the Brunswick PD,” according to the incident report, which also showed a breath test result of .215%.

According to court records, Brownson pleaded no contest to OVI. 3News reported Tuesday that the judge gave her a $700 fine, and she will likely have to take part in a driver intervention program.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Brownson will not be fired while speaking during OTAs Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns also issued the following statement Tuesday regarding her arrest: "We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation. We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions."