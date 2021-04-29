Calverton Park Police need help identifying person of interest in carjacking

Surveillance images show a man wearing black pants with a white design on the sides, a gray hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. — The Calverton Park Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest involved in an armed carjacking.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, shortly before noon Wednesday, a driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the first block of Cady Drive in the city of Calverton Park.

After alerting surrounding jurisdictions, officers from the Ferguson Police Department spotted the carjacked vehicle on Lang Drive in Ferguson. Although they attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the suspects drove away and a short pursuit ensued.

That’s when the person of interest exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The pursuit ended after a traffic collision, where police managed to take the driver of the stolen vehicle into custody.

Police said the driver was a juvenile.

If you have any information regarding this carjacking, contact the Calverton Park Police Department at 314-524-1212.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Less than 24 hours earlier in Florissant, police responded to a report of a carjacking on the 2300 block of Montezuma Drive.

The victim said two men pulled out a gun, demanded personal items and car keys. They then drove away in the victim’s car.

A St. Louis County police officer spotted the vehicle about 90 minutes later, which also led to a pursuit.