Baby inside stolen car found in north St. Louis, police still searching for suspect

The car and child were found at the Phillips 66 Gas Station on Salisbury Street

ST. LOUIS — Police have found a car with a baby inside that was stolen on Wednesday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Police said they received a call around 1:25 p.m. for an "auto theft" after a man took a woman's gray 2006 Scion with her 4-month-old child still inside the car.

The car was taken from the intersection of Wyoming Street and South Grand Boulevard in south city.

A SARAA Alert was issued and then canceled after the baby and car were located at the Phillips 66 Gas Station on Salisbury Street in north St. Louis around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was not located.

Police have released this photo of the suspect:

Credit: SLMPD

