Car break-ins reported Saturday night at Goodwill, City Foundry

Police said it is unclear as of Monday afternoon if any items were stolen for any of the break-ins.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating multiple car break-ins in Midtown Saturday night.

St. Louis police responded at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Goodwill parking lot at 3728 Market Street to a report of eight cars with their windows smashed.

About 20 minutes later, police received an additional call about 12 cars with windows smashed at City Foundry's parking garage at 3720 Foundry Way.

According to police, the incidents are believed to be related to each other and the suspects are described as four men who were wearing masks.

St. Louis police did not release any additional information on the break-ins or the suspects as of Monday afternoon.

In January, people's cars were broken into in the parking lots of City Foundry and Armory STL on back-to-back nights.