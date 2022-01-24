Car crashes, catches fire after 2 people shot in St. Louis

Five people were in the car, officials said. Two of them had been shot, and all were treated for non-fire-related injuries.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting and fiery crash Monday morning in north St. Louis.

The incident happened at Mimika and Theodore avenues in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. St. Louis police responded shortly before 2 a.m. and found a flaming car pinned between a fence and a tree.

Five people escaped the car and were treated for injuries. Two of them had been shot. A man was struck in the arm and a woman was grazed in the head. They were both conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said. There was no update on the condition of any of the victims.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

