Police searching for car missing its front bumper that left scene of Pagedale crash

ST. LOUIS — Officers are searching for a car that crashed into a pole near Robbins and Ferguson avenues Friday morning and drove away from the scene, the Pagedale Police Department said.

The crash left the vehicle, which was either a black Dodge Challenger or Charger, without its front bumper as it drove away from the wreck, the department said. Three boys were reportedly in the vehicle.

Police did not pursue the car, officers said.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the article with the latest details as they become available.

