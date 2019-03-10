ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a car was hit during a rolling gun battle between two other cars in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood.

Officers received a call for two cars firing shots at each other near Page and N. Euclid Thursday morning.

One of the cars involved, a Chrysler, hit a random car.

Police said everyone inside the involved car ran from the scene and the occupants of the uninvolved car were transported to a hospital for precautionary purposes. Police said the car that was hit was occupied by a woman and two juveniles.

No other details have been provides.

