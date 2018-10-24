ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis man got a rude awakening early Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into his front porch.

Samuel Mopkins says a vehicle with three people inside, was traveling down Humphrey Street when they hit two other cars before ending up on his lawn.

"The neighbors said they were airborne and then as they were trying to get out, they tore everything else up," said Mopkins.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"You got the steps here, how do you hit the steps that hard to where they are almost leaning over … it's from the foundation almost like... how do you hit something that hard?," Mopkins asked.

Samuel's neighbor Karen Loaiza owned one of the cars that were hit. The other car involved had a passenger side mirror clipped.

"I heard the bang from the car hitting and knew it hit something, I was just hoping it wasn't mine but then we went out and sure enough," Loaiza said.

Samuel's neighbor Scott Furda captured surveillance video of the crash. The video shows the car speeding down the street before it hops the car and rams into Samuel's home.

Samuel says while he's grateful for great neighbors, this isn't the first time he's run into some bad luck at home. He said several years ago, a speeding car knocked his car into the tree in front of his home.

"I think I'm in a bad spot," Mopkins said.

Samuel told 5 On Your Side he usually parks his car right in front of his home, but thankfully Wednesday he didn't. He's looking on the bright side because he says it could've been both his home and his car that were hit.

No one was injured.

© 2018 KSDK