Car stolen in St. Louis County with child inside; child found safe

A mother told police she was in the process of putting her children in her car when someone got behind the wheel and drove off.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A child is safe after the vehicle they were in was stolen and crashed in a St. Louis County neighborhood.

County police were alerted to the stolen SUV shortly after 7:20 a.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Hathaway Drive in Jennings.

A woman told first responders she was in the process of putting her children in her car. She put one child in the black SUV and went back inside her home to get her second child when someone got into her car and drove off with her child inside.

Police said the person responsible crashed the SUV a short distance away, along the same block. The person ran away.

The child was found safe and is back home.

St. Louis County police said the incident is still a very active investigation and no other details were immediately available.