Car stolen from former St. Louis Metropolitan Police chief

John Hayden retired three weeks ago.

ST. LOUIS — A little more than three weeks after retiring as St. Louis Metropolitan Police chief, John Hayden was the victim of a property crime.

A police report shows Hayden's car was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood.

The theft happened Saturday night between 9 and 11 p.m. The car was recovered the next day.

The suspect in the theft is under 18 years old. The matter is "pending in the Juvenile Court," a St. Louis Metropolitan police spokesperson told 5 On Your Side in an email.

Hayden retired on June 18. He served as the City of St. Louis Chief of Police since 2017.

Former Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration appointed Hayden to police commissioner in December 2017 after the abrupt retirement of then-Chief Sam Dotson on Krewson's first day in office.

Lt. Col. Michael Sack is the city’s interim chief until Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration can name a permanent replacement.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.