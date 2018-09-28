ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating after a Washington University student had her car stolen in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood Wednesday night.

The student was approached by a suspect who demanded her keys and cell phone once she exited her parked car in the 6000 block of Pershing Avenue around 9:30 p.m. She gave the suspect her keys and cell phone and the suspect drove away.

A Washington University security officer was patrolling on Pershing Avenue and watched the car head south on Des Peres Avenue and then turn and head east on Forest Park Parkway.

According to Washington University police, no weapon was displayed, and no injuries were reported.

© 2018 KSDK