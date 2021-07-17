Police looking for car that struck, killed man trying to cross Halls Ferry in motorized wheelchair

Police said the car that struck the man left the scene and has not been located

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for the car that struck and killed a man attempting to cross Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County Friday night.

In a press release, St. Louis County police said the man was attempting to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair near Jennings Station Road at around 9:30 when he was struck. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Police said the car that struck the man left the scene and has not been located. Police did not have a description of the car as of this writing.