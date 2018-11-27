HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Corey and Jeni Uhle learned the hard way: timing can make all the difference.

“Thirty seconds to a minute and that's all it took,” Jeni said.

Saturday evening, Corey parked his car at a gas station off of Howdershell and Teson. He left his car running. In the time it took for him to grab a soda, his car was stolen.

“I got complacent, too complacent with what I do every day,” he said. “I should've turned my car off. I could've done this, I could've done that, but I didn't.”

A surveillance camera captured the incident. The video shows a man walking up, and getting into Corey’s car. It took just a few seconds.

“I'm going to say the person was lying in wait for the situation,” Corey said.

The Uhles have insurance for their black 2012 Impala. But, there are things that are more difficult to replace, like Jeni’s medicine for her Lupus, their phones and their toddler’s car seat.

“It's so close to the holidays, it's like, why now?” Jeni said.

The young couple wants everyone to know how critical it is to take the time to lock a car.

“I'm not looking for handouts. Everything I've done, years to gain, minutes to lose,” Corey said.

In one night this week, Hazelwood Police said four cars were stolen while the owners were warming them up.

