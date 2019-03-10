ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A rash of car thefts in St. Charles County has business owners on high alert.

It's all after several people reported waking up to missing vehicles and tools.

"It's just crazy, I've never seen it like this," said Aaron Wetter, a partner at Moore Trailers.

Businesses in St. Charles County are seeing a brazen type of crime

as thieves keep hitting their shops.

Aaron Wetter is a partner at Moore trailers. He said within the last week car thieves got away with his rollback tow truck.

"The keys were not in it, so they open the locks, they replaced the ignition with an ignition they already had and decided to take off in the truck," he said.

He said police found it, but it had an extra 160 miles on the dash.

"And you can tell this truck was used for probably stealing other cars," he said.

He said right down the street, two thieves were even bolder. Wetter said they stole his friend's tow truck right in front of him and didn't stop when they saw him coming.



"The guy gunned it when he took off he was afraid that the guy was going to try to run him over with his own truck," Wetter said.

That's not all. Tuesday night, Bluegrass Landscape and Snow Management said they were robbed too.

"It just affects all of us we all work hard to get what we got and then all of a sudden we feel violated cause we feel stolen for us," Wetter said.

We reached out to police and they said this is a growing problem that they need your help with. They're reminding people to be vigilant and lock up your vehicles leaving all valuables out of sight.

More local news:

RELATED: Do you have the perfect name for St. Louis' MLS team? The owners want to hear it

RELATED: Police send warning after skimmers found at Hazelwood gas station

RELATED: Here's how you can get one of the Blues' Stanley Cup Championship rings