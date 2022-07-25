'It was very brazen': Car thieves hit west St. Louis County over the weekend

Vehicle crime incidents were reported in Creve Coeur and Town and Country.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Car break-ins and thefts have continued to be an issue across the St. Louis Region.

There have been close to 2,600 break-ins since the start of 2022 in the City of St. Louis alone, according to police.

On Monday, the Creve Coeur Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a number of incidents in West County over the weekend.

A Facebook post said there were three unlocked vehicles that were rummaged through by unauthorized individuals, five vehicles where force was used to gain entry and three stolen vehicles, and one attempted stolen vehicle.

Lt. Jonathan McIntosh, public information officer told 5 On your Side the department had seen about a 45% increase in car thefts from now compared to last year this time.

“When you start pulling those numbers. A lot of them are cars left unlocked," McIntosh said.

10 minutes away in Town And County, two men were caught on camera hopping out of a gray Toyota Avalon and rummaging through vehicles Sunday.

"It was very brazen yesterday and we need to address it not only from the law enforcement standpoint but from the prosecution standpoint," said Town and County Police Chief James Cavins.

McIntosh said thieves in their area are drawn to certain hotspots.

"Motel lots. Hotel lots. Apartment complexes and neighborhoods. We also have seen a few at car dealerships," he said.

Lt. McIntosh said the department has increased patrols in their areas but “can't be in every place at once."

He strongly recommends the public lock their cars, remove belongings from their cards, and report the slightest suspicion in the neighborhood or around a business.

"Don’t leave your car unlocked. Don't leave your keys in your car for your car and also consider a theft device like a steering wheel lock," he said.