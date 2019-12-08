ALORTON, Ill. — Police have a person of interest in connection with a car theft in Alorton, Illinois, early Sunday morning.

Police said a woman left her car running with her sleeping 12- and 13-year-old sons to take her baby inside and grab a baby bottle. While inside her apartment, someone jumped into the car and drove off between 1 and 2 a.m.

Police said the person dropped the children off in Washington Park, where they were spotted by a family member and taken back home.

The car was found in St. Louis later Sunday.

Alorton police said they have a person of interest in the case.

