ST. LOUIS — A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old were found safe after they were inside a car stolen in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called at around 3:10 for the report of a stolen car near the intersection of East Carter and Harris avenues. The victim said she was carrying groceries into a home where she was staying when someone stole her car.

About an hour after the initial call, police said the car was found in St. Louis County with the kids safe inside. The suspect has not been found.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.