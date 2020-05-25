2 carjacking suspects arrested in East St. Louis

A male and a female are in custody after a stolen vehicle was recovered in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people are in custody after a carjacking that happened in St. Louis Sunday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a white Hyundai was stolen in the 2200 block of Indiana Avenue at 9:25 p.m. This is in the McKinley Heights neighborhood.

The car was recovered in East St. Louis early Monday morning, where it was smashed against a metal bench on a small baseball field on St. Louis Avenue and 24th Street.

A male and a female are in custody, the Collinsville Police Department said. Police have not said how old the suspects are.

Further information on the circumstances of the carjacking wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.